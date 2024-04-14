Material Damage: Bomb Explodes in Damascus

An explosion occurred on Sunday morning in the Mezzeh Jabal area of Damascus, reportedly caused by a device in a vehicle. According to the official SANA news agency, a Damascus Police Command source confirmed the blast was due to an explosive device in a car at al-Huda Square, resulting in only material damage.

Sources from Athr Press also stated that there were no casualties, with the damage being purely material.

This incident follows a period of relative calm in Damascus, which had seen no similar security events since the start of 2024.

The last such incident in Damascus was recorded on May 10th, 2023, when an explosion in a private car at a police station entrance in the Barzeh Hamish area injured five people.

Additionally, on April 2, 2023, another device detonated in a civilian car in the Mezzeh area, which led to the car catching fire, though no injuries were reported.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.