Syria and Russia Condemn Israeli Airstrikes on Aleppo, Citing Violations of International Law

Te Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of Syria's sovereignty, according to al-Thawra.

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Syria and Russia have issued strong condemnations against Israel for its airstrikes on Syrian territory, particularly targeting areas in the Aleppo countryside. The airstrikes, which occurred at dawn on Friday, have been described by both nations as acts of aggression and blatant violations of Syria’s sovereignty and international law.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates released a statement denouncing the Israeli actions as “terrorist aggression.” According to the ministry, the airstrikes not only resulted in the death and injury of several civilians and military personnel but also caused extensive damage to public and private properties. The ministry also suggested a coordinated effort behind the attacks, pointing out that terrorist groups allied with Israel launched drone attacks from Idleb and the western countryside of Aleppo concurrently, aiming to target civilians in Aleppo city and its surroundings.

Furthermore, the Syrian Ministry highlighted that this aggression followed closely after an attack that destroyed a residential building in Damascus countryside, causing casualties and material losses. The ministry stressed that these repeated Israeli aggressions underscore the “aggressive and barbaric nature” of Israel and called on the international community to take a stand against these violations of international and humanitarian law.

Echoing Syria’s denunciations, the Russian Foreign Ministry also condemned the Israeli airstrikes, emphasizing the violation of Syria’s sovereignty and foundational principles of international law. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the Israeli aircraft targeted the vicinity of Aleppo and Damascus, causing significant casualties, including among civilians. Zakharova criticized the attacks as “completely unacceptable” and cautioned against their grave consequences, especially given the deteriorating situation in the region.

Both Syria and Russia’s statements serve as a grim reminder of the complex and volatile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics. The incidents have sparked concerns over a potential escalation in the region, with calls for international intervention to prevent further violations and ensure stability and peace.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.