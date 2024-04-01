Israeli Strike Targets Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Claims Lives Including Key Iranian Military Figure

The Iranian ambassador and his family reportedly escaped harm.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, an Israeli airstrike obliterated the Iranian consulate and the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Damascus, Syrian TV and Iranian media outlets reported on Monday. The attack, which also severely damaged an adjacent building near the Iranian embassy and Al-Razi Hospital along the Mezzeh Highway, has been confirmed through various videos and photos circulating on social media, showcasing the extent of the destruction.

Despite the significant material damage, the Iranian ambassador and his family reportedly escaped harm. Iranian diplomatic sources reassured the public about the safety of the diplomatic staff, although the consulate’s structure suffered total demolition. Tasnim, an Iranian news agency, disclosed that the strike resulted in six fatalities, fueling speculations that Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a prominent leader of the Iranian Quds Force, was among those killed.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense stated that the bombing led to multiple casualties, confirming the death of Zahedi, a key figure in the Quds Force known for his involvement in Lebanon and Syria and for facilitating weapons shipments to Hezbollah. Zahedi, born in 1944 in Esfahan, Iran, had a notable military career, including efforts to enhance the regime’s air defense capabilities.

Internationally, Zahedi faced sanctions by both the United Nations and the European Union due to his connections with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), although some of these sanctions were lifted in October 2023 following the expiry of the measures contained in U.N. Security Council resolution 2231.

This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, highlighting the broader regional conflict and the direct involvement of key military and diplomatic sites in the hostilities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.