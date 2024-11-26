Israeli Airstrikes on Syrian Border Kill Six, Destroy Key Infrastructure

In the early hours of November 27, Israeli airstrikes struck border crossings between Syria and Lebanon in the western countryside of Homs and Tartous, killing six people, including two military personnel and a Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) volunteer. Twelve others were injured, among them children, women, and humanitarian workers.

The attacks, which began at 12:05 a.m. from Lebanese airspace, targeted the al-Dabbousiya and Arida border crossings, causing widespread destruction. A military source confirmed that the strikes resulted in significant material damage, including the destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities used by humanitarian organizations.

The General Establishment for Road Transport reported that multiple bridges connecting Homs and Lebanon were destroyed, including the al-Dabbousiya concrete and metal bridges, Qamar Bridge, and Jubaniyah Bridge. These bridges were vital for civilian and vehicular movement and are now out of service. Similar destruction was reported at the al-Arida Bridge in Tartous, which suffered severe damage.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent condemned the attack, announcing the death of one of its volunteers and injuries to several others who were providing medical assistance at the targeted sites. Ambulances and operational facilities were also damaged. In response, the organization temporarily withdrew its crews from the area to ensure their safety, calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and safeguard humanitarian workers.

The strikes have intensified regional tensions and further isolated border areas, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. The loss of critical infrastructure and the disruption of humanitarian operations underscore the grave consequences of continued aggression in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.