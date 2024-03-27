Syria said it was "rallying nations around the world to stand against this aggression", according to Tishreen.

The Syrian government has officially condemned a series of pre-dawn attacks by US forces in Deir-ez-Zor, which resulted in the death of seven soldiers and one civilian, alongside significant damage to both public and private properties. The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry issued a stern rebuke of the assaults, labelling them as “unfair aggression” and a breach of international law and humanitarian standards.

In a vehement statement, the Ministry criticized the United States for assuming the role of a global enforcer, utilizing pretexts that contravene established international norms. It demanded an immediate cessation of what it terms the US’s “illegitimate presence” on Syrian soil, accusing the US of directly supporting Daesh and other terrorist entities through both open endorsement and financial backing.

Syria is rallying nations around the world, especially those fighting for their sovereignty, freedom, and independence, to stand against this aggression, urging them to demand the US withdraw its forces and cease its military operations in the region. The Ministry’s statement underscores Syria’s commitment to self-defence and its intention to hold the perpetrators accountable, employing all means sanctioned by international law.

The US military’s operation involved aerial bombardments conducted by warplanes and drones, targeting several villages, towns, and military installations across the Deir-ez-Zor countryside. This incident escalates tensions in a region already marred by conflict and underscores the complexity of international relations and the urgent need for dialogue and respect for sovereign rights and international law.

