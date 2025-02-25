Israeli Minister Sa’ar: A Stable Syria Must Be a Federal Syria

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has declared that Syria’s stability can only be achieved through federalization, advocating for autonomous regions to govern different areas of the country. His comments come amid heightened Israeli military activity in southern Syria, including dozens of raids in the demilitarized zone, which the Israeli army claims led to the discovery and destruction of weapons.

Sa’ar Pushes for a Federal Syria

Speaking at the EU-Israel Partnership Council meeting in Brussels, Sa’ar asserted that over the past 16 months, Israel has proven itself as a pillar of strength and stability in the Middle East. He called for greater international cooperation, emphasizing that Israel’s diplomatic ties should not be dictated by its conflict with the Palestinians.

Turning to Syria, Sa’ar stated that only a federal system could bring stability to the war-torn country, arguing that different autonomous regions must be established to respect Syria’s diverse communities and ways of life.

Criticizing the newly formed Syrian government, Sa’ar dismissed the ongoing political transition in Damascus, calling it absurd. He described the ruling administration as an Islamist jihadist group from Idlib that took over Damascus by force, adding, “We are all happy Assad is gone, but we must be realistic about his successors.”

Sa’ar further accused Syria’s transitional government of targeting Alawites and mistreating the Kurds, insisting that Israel would not compromise its security along the border. His remarks align with recent demands by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier this week reiterated his call for a fully demilitarized southern Syria, barring both Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army from entering the area. Netanyahu also demanded the removal of all weapons from Quneitra, Daraa, and Suweida, stressing that Israel would not permit forces affiliated with the new government to operate in these provinces.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz reinforced this position, stating that Israel is closely monitoring the situation across Syria. Meanwhile, Israel Hayom reported that Israeli government coordinator for the West Bank, Major General Ghassan Alian, recently met with Syrian Druze leaders to strengthen ties, signaling Israel’s continued interest in shaping regional dynamics in southern Syria.

Israeli Raids and Weapons Destruction in Southern Syria

As diplomatic tensions rise, the Israeli army has intensified its operations in southern Syria, conducting multiple raids in what it describes as an effort to neutralize threats to Israeli security.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced that the 474th Brigade, operating under the 210th Division, continues defensive operations and has taken control of key positions in the demilitarized zone. A battalion commander from the brigade stated that Israeli forces are working around the clock to eliminate any weapons and military capabilities left behind by Syrian factions.

The commander claimed that Israeli forces had discovered rockets, explosives, landmines, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in armored vehicles and tanks. He added that the military had begun destroying these weapons to prevent them from falling into the hands of groups that could threaten Israel.

As part of these operations, the Israeli army reportedly confiscated and destroyed rifles, ammunition, and military equipment allegedly abandoned by the former Assad regime’s forces before their collapse.

Geopolitical Implications of Israel’s Syria Strategy

Sa’ar’s remarks and Israel’s expanding military presence in southern Syria underscore the country’s strategic priorities in the region. The Israeli government appears intent on shaping Syria’s post-Assad future, favoring a fragmented, decentralized state over a unified central government.

With Netanyahu pushing for a demilitarized zone and Sa’ar advocating for federalism, Israel is actively seeking to influence Syria’s territorial and political structure. Meanwhile, the Israeli army’s continued operations suggest a long-term strategy to assert military dominance in the south, raising concerns about whether Israel intends to maintain its foothold in the region indefinitely.

As tensions mount, Syria’s transitional government has yet to issue a direct response to Israel’s escalating involvement. However, regional observers warn that Israel’s push for federalization and ongoing military actions could further destabilize the fragile transition period and deepen external interference in Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

