Syria Calls for the Restoration of the Occupied Golan at the Human Rights Council

Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Haider Ali Ahmed, has vigorously reaffirmed Syria’s sovereign right to reclaim the Golan Heights, currently under Israeli occupation. Speaking at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Ahmed highlighted the ongoing human rights issues in Palestine and other Arab territories under occupation, emphasizing the dire need for international action against Israel’s continued violations.

Ambassador Ahmed criticized the international community’s leniency towards Israel, suggesting that it has emboldened the nation to escalate its offensive operations, posing a significant risk to global peace and security. He denounced the Israeli occupation forces for their relentless aggression and the global powers that provide them with unwavering support, facilitating further violence and bloodshed in the region.

“The Syrian Arab Republic asserts its unassailable right to reclaim the Golan Heights,” stated Ahmed, urging global powers to disavow any measures taken by Israel to cement its occupation and to abstain from any form of aid that violates international norms.

Ahmed called upon the international community to exert pressure for the implementation of UN recommendations to halt and reverse the expansion of Israeli settlements in both the occupied Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights. He condemned Israel’s ongoing efforts to solidify its hold over the Golan Heights by altering the region’s geographical and demographic landscape, an action that contravenes international law.

Highlighting the broader implications of Israel’s actions, Ahmed remarked on the systematic and violent crimes perpetrated by what he described as a colonial occupation regime grounded in apartheid. He expressed disappointment over some nations’ continued support for Israel, despite its blatant disregard for human rights and international law. This support includes the unwavering backing from the United States, noted for its one-sided favoritism towards Israel.

In his address, Ambassador Ahmed extended gratitude towards those nations that have remained committed to upholding international law by engaging in discussions aimed at ending the occupation. He stressed the importance of international solidarity in combating the ongoing human rights violations committed in the occupied territories.

The call for action underscores the urgent need for a united international effort to address and resolve the longstanding issue of the occupied Golan Heights, ensuring respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and the fundamental human rights of those affected by the occupation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.