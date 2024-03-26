Washington Denies Responsibility for Deir-ez-Zor Attack

Unidentified warplanes struck approximately ten sites belonging to Iran-backed militias across various areas of Deir-ez-Zor.

The media office of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) responded to inquiries electronically, citing a US Department of Defense official on Tuesday, stating that the United States had not conducted any attacks in Syria within the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that a US strike had hit sites associated with the axis of resistance in Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor governorate, resulting in the death of Behrooz Vahidi, an “adviser to the Revolutionary Guards.”

Despite the passage of several hours since the strikes, the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian government has yet to issue a statement regarding the bombings at the time of this report.

According to the Deir EzZor 24 website, which specializes in covering news from the governorate, one of the raids in the village of Sukkariyeh, west of the city of al-Bukamal in eastern Deir-ez-Zor, resulted in the severe injury of a prominent commander within the Revolutionary Guards known as Hajj Askar, who was subsequently transported to a hospital.

Hajj Askar leads Iranian militias in and around al-Bukamal, holds Iranian nationality, and is affiliated with another Iranian commander named Hajj Mahdi, who oversees all militias in Deir-ez-Zor.

“The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that seven members of the Iranian militias were killed in initial assessments due to the airstrikes, with indications suggesting the death of a prominent figure in the Villas neighborhood of the city.

