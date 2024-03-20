Syrian Cabinet Adopts Bold Strategy to Elevate Press Sector and Enhance Compensation

The move underscores a "commitment to fostering a vibrant and innovative media landscape in Syria", the pro-government al-Baath says.

The Syrian Cabinet made significant strides in enhancing the press sector. Their newly adopted strategy aims to cultivate a pioneering media that upholds values, improves performance, and harnesses human potential.

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, decided, Wednesday, to raise compensation for press-related roles in the public sector. Specifically:

– Nature Compensation: Jobs related to press tasks will now receive 8% of the monthly salary.

– Distinguished Efforts: An additional 5% compensation will be granted for exceptional body and mental efforts.

The government is actively preparing a comprehensive vision to address companies that suffered damage due to terrorism. The goal is to rehabilitate these entities, activate productive operations, and invest in human resources.

This strategic move underscores the commitment to fostering a vibrant and innovative media landscape in Syria.

