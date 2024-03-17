Human Rights Watch Calls for Accountability in Jordanian Airstrikes on Syria

Human Rights Watch has issued a strong call for Jordan to ensure accountability and compensation for airstrikes conducted on January 18th in southeast Syria.

Human Rights Watch has issued a strong call for Jordan to ensure accountability and compensation for airstrikes conducted on January 18 in southeast Syria, which resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals, including women and children. The strikes, described as extrajudicial executions, targeted the town of Orman in the southern governorate of Sweida, destroying homes and claiming the lives of the Taleb and Halabi families among others.

The airstrikes were part of Jordan’s intensified campaign against drug and weapons traffickers along its border, following clashes with armed groups suspected of connections to pro-Iranian militias. The Syrian government has condemned the attacks, asserting they were unjustified, while the Jordanian Foreign Ministry has highlighted the national security threat posed by smuggling activities, without directly acknowledging the airstrikes.

Human Rights Watch’s investigation into the January 18 airstrikes revealed the use of a 500lb-class JDAM satellite-guided bomb, a weapon Jordan acquired from the United States in 2017. Eyewitness accounts and visual evidence pointed to significant civilian casualties and damage, contradicting claims that military strikes targeted solely non-civilian objects.

The human rights organization has urged Jordan to cease military actions against non-military targets and to provide compensation to the victims’ families. It also highlighted the necessity of conducting thorough and impartial investigations into the airstrikes to establish accountability and prevent future violations. Additionally, Human Rights Watch emphasized the role of Jordan’s international partners in ensuring their support does not contribute to unlawful killings or other human rights abuses.

The events mark a continuation of violence in a region already suffering from a protracted conflict. With over five reported attacks since May 2023, the airstrikes have raised concerns over the escalation of military operations against alleged smuggling operations and the resulting civilian casualties. Human Rights Watch’s statement underscores the urgent need for a reevaluation of military tactics in the region, advocating for a strategy that prioritizes the protection of human rights and civilian lives.

