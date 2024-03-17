Israeli Aggression Strikes Damascus Countryside, Material and Human Losses

A correspondent from Athr Press reported that the Israeli attack impacted sites in the village of Danha, near the city of Yabroud in the Damascus countryside.

After midnight on Saturday, the Israeli occupation initiated an air offensive, targeting locations in the southern region.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defence, a military source stated, “At approximately 00:42 a.m., the Israeli enemy conducted an air assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, striking several points in the southern region.”

The most recent Israeli offensive before this occurred on February 21, when the Israeli occupation targeted a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus. This attack resulted in the loss of two civilian lives, injuries to others, and extensive damage to the targeted building and nearby structures.

On March 1st, an aerial assault affected the countryside of Banias in the Batraya area connecting Ras al-Nabaa and al-Marqab. Sources indicated that the assault originated from the Mediterranean Sea and resulted in three civilian casualties.

In January, Reuters reported insights from six informed sources confirming an escalation in both the frequency and lethality of Israeli air strikes in Syria.

