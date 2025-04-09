In a New Provocation, Adraee Publishes Photos from a Tour in the Occupied Countryside of Quneitra

On Tuesday evening, Avichai Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army’s Arabic media unit, published photos of a provocative tour he conducted inside Israeli-occupied Syrian territory in the Quneitra countryside—an act widely condemned as a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty.

One of the photos, shared on Adraee’s official account on the X platform, shows him standing in front of a sign bearing the name of the city of Quneitra—imagery that many Syrian activists interpreted as a deliberate provocation and a symbolic message to the Syrian public.

Adraee captioned the images: “A tour in southern Syria, where the IDF is deployed,” claiming that Israeli forces are stationed there to “prevent potential threats and ensure the security of Israeli citizens.”

The timing of the visit coincides with heightened tensions along the border, as Syria continues to categorically reject the ongoing Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights and its surroundings, and regularly denounces Israel’s repeated violations in the region.

Israeli Operation Targets Southern Syria

The visit followed a major Israeli military operation in southern Syria. According to Adraee, the Israeli occupation army carried out a large-scale assault in the Tasil area at dawn on Thursday, during which it claimed to have seized weapons and destroyed what it described as “terrorist infrastructure”—an escalation that observers warn could mark a dangerous shift in the military situation in Syria.

In an official statement, Adraee said: “During the night, forces from the 474th (Golan) Brigade conducted an operation in the Tasil area, confiscating weaponry and destroying infrastructure belonging to terrorist organizations.”

He added that armed groups opened fire on the Israeli forces during the operation and were met with combined ground and air strikes, resulting in the deaths of several fighters. Adraee confirmed that the operation concluded without any Israeli casualties, and reiterated that “the presence of weapons and threats in southern Syria poses a direct danger to Israeli security and will not be tolerated.”

Civilian Casualties in Daraa Amid Escalation

Simultaneously, the western countryside of Daraa experienced a significant escalation, with Israeli helicopters, drones, and artillery shelling multiple areas around the city of Nawa, including Tal al-Jamoua and the Jubailiya forest. According to the Ahrar Horan Gathering, at least nine civilians were killed and many more were injured.

Field sources reported ongoing efforts to recover bodies from the wooded areas vacated by Israeli forces on Thursday morning. The death toll is expected to rise, as several of the wounded remain in critical condition at Nawa Hospital and some individuals are still unaccounted for.

The names of the identified victims include: Imran Muhammad Arar, Ali Riad al-Tayasna, Hisham Batha, Issa al-Saqr, Muhammad al-Batal, Bashar al-Tayasna, Abdullah Batha, Muhammad al-Rifai, and Qais al-Jundi.

A New Phase in Israel’s Military Strategy

This latest Israeli operation suggests a significant shift in the scope and depth of military incursions into southern Syria. Notably, the approach toward Nawa—the largest and most densely populated city in Daraa province—marks an unprecedented escalation, raising fears of direct clashes in civilian-populated zones.

The strike is part of a broader pattern of Israeli violations that have intensified since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, targeting several towns and villages across Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

Public Outrage and Fears of a Humanitarian Crisis

The attacks have sparked widespread anger and mobilization among residents of Nawa, who viewed the strikes as a direct assault on local youth who responded to emergency calls and attempted to repel Israeli advances into the Tasil woods.

With infrastructure already fragile—particularly in healthcare and emergency services—residents and observers warn of a looming humanitarian disaster should Israeli bombardment of populated areas in southern Syria continue unchecked.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.