Mekdad in Riyadh: Syrian-Saudi Talks Aimed at Enhancing Bilateral Ties

Mekdad, accompanied by a delegation, arrived in Riyadh for an official visit.

On Thursday, discussions were held between Faisal al-Mekdad, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, regarding the enhancement of bilateral relations and regional developments.

Mekdad underscored the significance of mutual coordination and dialogue in reinforcing Arab unity and collaboration to address the region’s challenges, notably the situation in Gaza and the other Occupied Palestinian territories, where inhabitants endure genocide, severe blockades, starvation, and extensive displacements by the Israeli occupation forces.

Furthermore, the ministers deliberated on Syria’s endeavours to monitor the activities of the Arab Liaison Committee concerning Syria and the thorough preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the Committee, scheduled in Baghdad.

Before Mekdad’s trip to Riyadh, a significant consultation took place last Thursday between the Syrian ambassador to Riyadh, Ayman Soussan, and Abdul Rahman al-Rasi, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Undersecretary for Multiple International Affairs. Soussan described the meeting as part of the continuous dialogue between the two nations on mutually interesting topics.

Additionally, on February 27th, Soussan discussed with Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council. The specifics of these visits were not made public by either country’s Foreign Ministry, leading to speculation that the discussions might focus on the Hajj arrangements, which have yet to be clarified.

In a related development, Muhammad Abdel Sattar al-Sayyid, the Minister of Endowments from the Assad regime, visited Riyadh in January. Following his visit, the regime’s Ministry of Endowments issued a statement announcing an agreement with Saudi Arabia regarding the management of the Hajj affairs.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.