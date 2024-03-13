Two Arab Countries Seize Narcotic Shipments Coming from Syria

Africa Intelligence, a prominent intelligence platform, uncovered the visit of Maher al-Assad, brother of Bashar al-Assad, to Libya.

Within the past 24 hours, two Arab nations have reported the interception of narcotics shipments originating from Syrian territory.

The initial incident occurred in Libya, where the Anti-Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Agency disclosed the confiscation of three containers on Tuesday. These containers, originating from Syria, were found to be transporting over 16.5 million Captagon tablets. The Libyan agency detailed the route of the shipment, indicating it was destined from Syria, through Libya, to Sudan, as reported on their official Facebook account.

Africa Intelligence, a prominent intelligence platform, uncovered the visit of Maher al-Assad, brother of Bashar al-Assad, to Libya. The visit coincided with an agreement made with Saddam Haftar, son of General Khalifa Haftar. An earlier investigation had unearthed a drug trafficking network associated with Mahmoud Abdel-Ilah al-Dj. This network was responsible for transporting drugs from the port of Lattakia to eastern Libya. Altair Shipping, a Syrian company owned by Dj, facilitated the transportation of goods from Lattakia to Benghazi, including illicit narcotics.

Separately, the Jordanian army reported on Wednesday the successful disruption of an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle significant quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory. Following the detection of a group of smugglers attempting an illegal border crossing, the Jordanian army engaged them directly, resulting in injuries to some smugglers, while others fled deeper into Syria.

