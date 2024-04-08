Jordan Says Two Drug Traffickers Killed on Syria Border

The Jordanian army reported on Monday the demise of two smugglers during an attempted trafficking operation of large quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory into the Kingdom.

According to a military source within the Jordanian army, the Eastern Military Region, in collaboration with military security services and the Drug Enforcement Administration, successfully thwarted the infiltration and smuggling attempt originating from Syrian territory, as reported by al-Mamlaka TV.

The operation resulted in the fatalities of two smugglers, injuries to others, and the confiscation of significant quantities of drugs, all of which were subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities.

In a separate incident in February, the Jordanian army disclosed that five smugglers were killed and four others wounded in an attempt to smuggle drugs from Syrian territory into Jordan.

This development followed the announcement by Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya of the establishment of a joint liaison cell with the Syrian regime, Iraq, and Lebanon aimed at combating drug trafficking.

This collaborative effort focuses on sharing expertise, training, capacities, and exchanging information, both preemptively and in response, including the tracking of shipments from their origin to their final destination.

