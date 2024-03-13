UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to Visit Damascus for High-Level Talks

Pedersen aims to advance discussions on the ninth round of the Constitutional Committee talks, according to al-Watan.

Set to arrive in Damascus early next week, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen will embark on a crucial two-day visit, sources revealed to Al-Watan. The agenda is packed with significant meetings, notably with Faisal al-Mekdad, Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

During his stay, Pedersen aims to advance discussions on the ninth round of the Constitutional Committee talks, urging for its assembly in Geneva. Despite this, Damascus, through its UN representative Qusay al-Dahhak, proposed an alternative plan for hosting the constitutional discussions, a topic expected to be extensively debated during Pedersen’s visit.

The envoy is also scheduled to engage with key diplomatic figures, including Alexander Yefimov, the Russian ambassador to Damascus and special representative of the Russian President for Syrian relations, as well as Hussein Akbari, the Iranian ambassador to Syria.

Pedersen recently expressed hope for Arab and European support to aid in resolving the Syrian crisis. He underscored the importance of collaborative progress in negotiations among Turkey, Iran, Russia, and the United States, supplemented by Arab and European backing. Yet, he noted the lack of tangible progress despite discussions on Arab normalization with Damascus and potential Turkish-Syrian reconciliation, lamenting the absence of a breakthrough.

Furthermore, Pedersen advocated for hosting the ninth constitutional round in Geneva by the end of April, during a special Security Council session on Syria last February. This suggestion overlooked Russia’s stance on Switzerland’s neutrality, prompting a swift response from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. Vershinin contested Geneva’s neutrality for the meetings, urging Pedersen to seek a unanimously agreed-upon venue, emphasizing Russia’s role in facilitating Syrian dialogue and the necessity of a neutral meeting place.

This visit marks a significant diplomatic effort towards engaging with Syrian officials and international representatives in Damascus, aiming to foster dialogue and find common ground for the Syrian peace process.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.