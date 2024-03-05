Iran, Syria, and Iraq Negotiate the Establishment of a Trilateral Free Zone to Boost Investment and Access

Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the Secretary of the Iranian Free Zones High Council, revealed that Iran is in discussions with 21 countries to create shared free zones, with agreements already signed with five of these countries.

Abdolmaleki highlighted that Iran, Syria, and Iraq are in the process of negotiating the formation of a tripartite free zone, as reported by IRNA.

The Iranian official emphasized the potential for significant investment growth resulting from this initiative and mentioned that the Iranian Free Zones High Council is actively engaged in advancing this project as part of broader efforts to enhance the global economy.

“Conversations with Iraqi and Syrian officials regarding the establishment of this shared zone have been positive, with all parties expressing their consent. We are now anticipating a meeting between the three countries,” he stated.

Abdolmaleki also pointed out that the creation of this shared zone would not only be beneficial for the three countries involved but would also significantly ease Iran’s access to the Mediterranean region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.