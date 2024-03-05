Israeli Fighter Jet Intercepts Drone Launched from Syria

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone that crossed from Syrian territory into the occupied Golan on Tuesday morning.

According to the Hebrew website Ynet, an Israeli fighter jet intercepted a drone that entered the Golan Heights from Syria, while Hebrew media sources stated that the drone crossed the Tel Fares area in the Golan.

No entity has claimed responsibility for the launch, including the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which had previously claimed responsibility for launching a drone toward the Golan in early 2024, citing a “response to the occupation’s massacres” in the Gaza Strip.

At the time, the Israeli military spokesman stated that Israeli fighter jets “successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from Syrian territory towards Israel,” identifying the target as a drone attempting to infiltrate from Syria.

Beginning with the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, groups associated with Lebanese Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards initiated rocket attacks towards the Golan. However, the frequency of these attacks notably declined since the start of 2024, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Earlier, Admiral Vadim Collet, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, disclosed that Russian forces had established two military points in southern Syria in response to “increased provocations in the demilitarized zone” along the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967. These points are tasked with monitoring the ceasefire.

On Feb. 17, the Israeli army announced the targeting of a weapons depot belonging to Syrian regime forces in the countryside of Daraa, resulting in significant explosions inside, following rocket launches from Syrian territory towards the occupied Golan.

A week prior, an Israeli military unit, supported by bulldozers, entered Syrian territory from the town of Jubata al-Khashab along the ceasefire line. Subsequently, the bulldozers commenced activities such as earth mound removal and tree clearing at various points along the border.

According to reports from the Sawt al-Asima website and Hebrew media outlets, Israeli vehicles initiated the excavation of a trench, possibly extending for hundreds of meters, aimed at deterring infiltration operations towards the occupied Syrian Golan.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.