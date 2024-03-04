In-Depth Discussion Needed – Fidan: Conditions Not Suitable for Rapprochement Between Syria and Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the current circumstances do not favour the completion of the Syrian-Turkish reconciliation process.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the current circumstances do not favour the completion of the Syrian-Turkish reconciliation process, following discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday after the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Ankara, Fidan remarked, “The conditions are not conducive for normalizing ties with Damascus.” He elaborated on his detailed discussion with Lavrov concerning the Syrian situation on the sidelines of the forum, as reported by Asharq al-Awsat.

“We must engage in comprehensive discussions regarding matters about the Syrian dossier; issues such as the repatriation of refugees and the drafting of a new constitution require time,” he emphasized.

Lavrov, speaking on Saturday evening, March 2, affirmed, “We reiterate our interest in fostering normal relations between Syria and Turkey. We have exerted efforts toward this goal and remain committed. However, practical advancements are currently hindered by ongoing events in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories, which directly impact all stakeholders in this process,” according to the Russian agency Novosti.

Clarifying his statement, Lavrov referred to the airstrikes carried out by the Americans on targets in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, noting that “such incidents divert attention and interest from sustaining efforts to promote normalization, with Russian involvement, between Syria and Turkey.”

On January 29, 2024, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria, acknowledged the cessation of the normalization process between Damascus and Ankara, stating, “Since the latter part of last year, progress has stalled to some extent, primarily due to Syria’s insistence on assurances from Turkey regarding the eventual withdrawal of Turkish military forces, which are presently stationed illegally.”

The statements by Lavrov and Fidan follow reports from the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik suggesting a potential meeting between President Bashar al-Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow, purportedly at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, a source within the Turkish presidency, as quoted by the Russian agency Novosti, has denied knowledge of any plans for such a meeting.

In August 2023, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, President Bashar al-Assad underscored the necessity of Turkish withdrawal from Syrian territory as a prerequisite for the restoration of normal relations between Damascus and Ankara.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.