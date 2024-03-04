Nasrallah’s Grandson: Hezbollah Militia Leader Killed in S. Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah militia mourned three leaders it referred to as "martyrs on the Jerusalem road" on Saturday.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia mourned three leaders it referred to as “martyrs on the Jerusalem road” on Saturday, yet refrained from disclosing the location of their demise.

According to sources aligned with the militia, the three leaders met their end when an Israeli operation targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

Confidential informants for Sawt al-Asima disclosed that the deceased belonged to the Imam Hussein Brigade, among them Abbas Ahmed Khalil, a key figure within an influential liaison group. Khalil, notably, is the grandson of Hezbollah militia leader Hassan Nasrallah, and his father, known as Abu Ali Noah, served as Nasrallah’s close confidant.

Abu Ali Noah had actively participated in conflicts alongside the Syrian regime’s army and Iranian-backed militias in Syria, evidenced by a widely circulated photograph depicting him behind the wheel of a vehicle on a Syrian battleground in 2016.

This incident echoes a similar event in January when Israeli forces targeted a vehicle carrying Hezbollah militia leader Wissam al-Taweel, alias Hajj Jawad, in the southern Lebanese town of Khirbet Selm. Wissam Tawil’s familial ties to Hassan Nasrallah extend through one of Nasrallah’s wives, as well as his connection to the late Fadi and Qassim al-Taweel, former members of the militia, and his nephew, Hussein Hani Taweel, who met his demise in Syria last October.

