Syria Rejects European Parliament’s Recommendations, Affirms Sovereignty Against External Interference

Syria said it would continue to pursue actions "aligning with its national interest and the well-being of its citizens, aimed at concluding the terrorist conflict", the pro-government al-Baath says.

On 3 March 2024, Syria firmly rejected any external meddling in its domestic matters, voicing strong disapproval of the European Parliament’s recent recommendations, which it criticized for containing falsehoods.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Syria criticized the European Parliament for what it termed a blatant and undignified intrusion into its sovereignty. This critique came after the European Parliament deliberated on its suggestions concerning its policy towards Syria, leading to recommendations that Syria deems as unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.

The Ministry underscored Syria’s unwavering stance against any form of foreign interference, highlighting the sacrifices made by the Syrian people in battling terrorism, which, according to the statement, has been aided and funded by EU member states.

The statement accused decision-makers and their alleged terrorist allies of making futile efforts to distort facts, provoke unrest, and absolve their governments of responsibility in the recruitment and funding of terrorists.

Emphasizing Syria’s dedication to a political resolution emerging from a domestic-led process without foreign involvement, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the values of freedom, independence, and respect for state sovereignty as outlined in the United Nations Charter.

The Ministry also stated that Syria would continue to pursue actions aligning with its national interest and the well-being of its citizens, aimed at concluding the terrorist conflict.

Expressing gratitude towards those who opposed the “ineffectual” decision, the Ministry condemned the approval of the resolution, labeling it as filled with racist notions and ideologies that are universally and particularly by Syrians, dismissed as unacceptable.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.