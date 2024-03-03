Syria Today – Iranian General Killed; Suweida Activists to Continue Protests

Your daily brief of the English-speaking press on Syria.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) member and two others were reportedly killed in a suspected Israeli attack in Syria. Meanwhile, demonstrators in Syria’s southern Sweida province vowed to continue peaceful rallies until their demand for the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 2254 is met, following the death of a protester at the hands of the Syrian regime.

Iran Revolutionary Guard member and two others killed in attack in Syria

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other people have been killed in a suspected Israeli attack in Syria, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, quoted by Al-Jazeera.

IRNA said Reza Zarei, a member of the IRGC, had been “killed at dawn today by the usurping Zionist regime” in the port city of Baniyas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor corroborated the news of Friday’s attack.

It said three explosions shook the centre of Baniyas, on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, during the dawn strike on a villa that sheltered “a group affiliated with Iran”.

A building was destroyed, killing an Iranian and two other non-Syrians who were with him, said the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

There were separate reports that several others were also injured in the attack.

There was no comment from Israel after the strike, but its air force has repeatedly bombed targets in Syria.

On Thursday, Israel killed a Hezbollah member in a strike on Syria, close to the Lebanese border, the Observatory said, hours after similar attacks.

Syrian MoD Says It Thwarted Attempt to Infiltrate Military Site

The Syrian Ministry of Defense confirms that the Syrian Arab Army repelled a terrorist group attempting to infiltrate a military site in the northern countryside of Latakia, pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen reprted.

Syria’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed that members of the Syrian Arab Army deployed in the northern countryside of Latakia repelled a terrorist group attempting to infiltrate a military site.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry confirmed that militants were killed and wounded as a result of the confrontations.

The Syrian Arab Army continues to target terrorist organizations in various locations across the country as Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported, highlighting the casualties among Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists after they were targeted by two drones belonging to the Syrian army in the area of Nawkous in northern Latakia last Wednesday.

Additionally, two days ago, the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the armed forces deployed in the direction of Idlib and Raqqa countryside successfully downed and destroyed 7 drones belonging to terrorist organizations. These drones attempted to target military positions and civilian populations in nearby villages and towns that had been liberated by the Syrian army.

Protesters in Syria’s Suweida Say Will Continue to Hold Peaceful Rallies

Protesters in Syria’s southern Sweida province said on Saturday they will continue to hold peaceful rallies until their demand for the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 2254 is met, Asharq al-Awsat reported.

They also dismissed Washington’s statement that it was “greatly concerned” after the killing of a protester by security forces and over the “excessive use of force”.

Local sources in Sweida told Asharq Al-Awsat that “no one in the province is counting on a reaction from” the United States.

“It and other influential countries have only expressed their concern from the moment the first protest took place in Syria. Even after all the destruction and dozens of massacres that have taken place across the country, all they had was concern and sanctions that they claim target the regime, but all they have done was stifle and kill the Syrians,” they added.

Washington and the international community have left Syria completely exposed to Iran and Russia, while all they do is worry, they stated.

Moreover, they stressed that the protests that have been ongoing in Sweida for seven months are peaceful. Not a single violent incident has been reported.

All the people want are their legitimate rights under the constitution and law, they declared.

Iraq to repatriate nearly 600 from Syria ISIS detention camp

Kurdistan Region – Iraq is set to repatriate around 600 people from northeast Syria’s (Rojava) al-Hol camp that houses tens of thousands of Islamic State (ISIS) affiliates, an official from Iraq’s ministry of migration and displaced said on Sunday.

“A number of Iraqis in al-Hol camp are scheduled to be returned next week. The returnees will be about 150 families and about 600 people,” Ali Abbas, spokesperson for Iraq’s ministry of migration and displaced, told Rudaw.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested thousands of ISIS fighters along with their wives and children when they took control of the group’s last stronghold in Syria in March 2019. Many of these people were taken to al-Hol and Roj camps.

Al-Hol camp is located in northeast Syria’s Hasaka province and houses over 50,000 ISIS-linked people. The camp has infamously been branded a breeding ground for terrorism, with authorities describing it as a “ticking time bomb.” The camp residents come from around the world, but the bulk are Syrian and Iraqi.

The repatriation of ISIS-linked citizens has sparked opposition in Iraq, with tribes unwilling to accept and welcome people associated with the group that committed atrocious human rights abuses and war crimes from 2014 to 2017, when they controlled vast swathes of the country.

Iraq has repatriated 1,924 families from al-Hol camp, totaling 7,556 people. Of that number, 1,230 people have returned to their hometowns in Iraq, National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.