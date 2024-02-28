Turkey ‘Neutralizes’ Senior Qamishli Leader Responsible for Missile Production

Azadi Derik was responsible for the procurement and deployment of rockets within the YPG, according to al-Souria Net

Turkish media have reported that the Turkish intelligence service have neutralized a senior commander of the Women’s Protection Units (YPG), an affiliate of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria.

CNNTURK stated on Tuesday that the leader in question is Azadi Derik, known by the title Amina Sayed Ahmed.

According to the report, Amina Ahmed was targeted by Turkish intelligence due to her involvement in planning operations against Turkish security forces. She was responsible for the procurement and deployment of rockets within the YPG, including ordering rocket attacks on Afrin from Tel Rifaat. Additionally, she oversaw rocket strikes targeting the city of Kilis on the Turkish border, resulting in civilian casualties.

Amina Ahmed joined the YPG in 2011 and underwent military and ideological training in Iraq before relocating to Syria.

The term “neutralization” is used by Turkish intelligence to denote actions taken against individuals considered threats to Turkey’s national security. It encompasses actions to eliminate or render such threats ineffective, which is considered a more accurate description than terms like “killing” or “assassination.”

The Women’s Protection Units confirmed Amina Ahmed’s death on the 11th of this month, following a Turkish drone strike on the Federation center for war wounded in northeastern Syria. This incident is part of a series of operations announced by Turkey.

Last Thursday, Turkish intelligence reported the neutralization of PKK leader Rinas Amed, also known as Murat Atish. Amed, who joined the PKK from Europe in 2014, was involved in armed activities in Iraqi regions such as Qandil, Avashin, and Gare, as well as infiltration operations against Turkish armed forces between 2014 and 2016.

Turkish intelligence also neutralized Süren Roghilat, known by the nickname”Fatima Skana, a commander involved in the 2012 operation against Turkish security forces in Sirnak, which resulted in the deaths of 10 military personnel and injuries to others, according to Turkish media.

Fatima Skana was a prominent female commander of the YPG, mourned by the YP) shortly after her targeted drone strike, alongside Amina Ahmed.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.