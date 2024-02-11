Damascus Hosts Significant Diplomatic Engagements Amid Regional Turmoil

Abdollahian condemned the illegal presence of U.S. forces in Syria.

In a series of high-profile meetings that underscored the deepening ties between Syria and Iran against a backdrop of regional conflict and political upheaval, Damascus became the focal point of critical diplomatic discussions. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad engaged in pivotal talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, highlighting a shared stance on several key issues, including the situation in Gaza and the presence of foreign forces in Syrian territory.

During a joint press conference following their meeting, Minister Mekdad articulated the profound discussions held with the Iranian delegation, led by Abdollahian, which covered a broad spectrum of developments in the region. A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to what Mekdad described as the “heroic steadfastness” of the people in the Gaza Strip. Both nations expressed a unified position on the necessity of supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza, who they claim are facing “genocide committed by the Israeli occupation.”

Mekdad also emphasized the urgency for American and Turkish military forces to vacate Syrian lands, labeling their actions as crimes against humanity. He further accused the Zionist entity of launching repeated aggressions on Syrian soil, attributing these acts to Syria’s longstanding resistance to Israeli plans since its establishment.

Echoing Mekdad’s sentiments, Abdollahian shared insights from his discussions with President al-Assad, focusing on the latest regional developments and the determination of both countries to significantly advance cooperation across various sectors, including economy, trade, and industry. Abdollahian relayed an official invitation to President al-Assad from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for a state visit to Iran, signalling a further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Abdollahian condemned the illegal presence of U.S. forces in Syria and expressed his condolences for the victims of recent American military actions. He strongly denounced the Zionist entity’s attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, affirming that such actions would not go unanswered.

In a separate but related engagement, President al-Assad received Minister Abdollahian for talks that extended beyond bilateral relations to address the broader spectrum of regional dynamics. President al-Assad criticized the U.S. for its role in perpetuating the Israeli aggression on Gaza and warned of the potential for conflict expansion due to continuous Western support for Israel. He highlighted the importance of standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people and lamented the international community’s failure, especially the Security Council, to halt the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

These discussions between Syrian and Iranian officials not only reinforce their mutual support for Palestine but also illustrate the complexities of regional politics, where alliances and diplomatic efforts are crucial in navigating the challenges posed by external interventions and longstanding disputes. The meetings in Damascus mark a significant moment in the continuing narrative of Middle Eastern geopolitics, reflecting both the enduring tensions and the efforts towards solidarity and cooperation amidst a landscape marked by conflict.

