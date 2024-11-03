Syria Today – Israel Strikes Near Syria-Lebanon Border; Turkish-American Dialogue on Syria; Heavy Rainstorm Hits North-west

This week’s news from Syria highlights a range of developments underscoring the region’s complex political and humanitarian landscape. An Israeli airstrike near the Lebanon-Syria border closed a key crossing that had briefly reopened, impacting the flow of refugees. Meanwhile, Russia is pushing for Turkey-Syria talks to resume, though Turkey’s stance on Syrian opposition inclusion remains an obstacle. Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish areas in Syria and Iraq followed a PKK attack in Ankara, exacerbating tension, with Turkey accused of hitting critical infrastructure in Kurdish-held territories. Additionally, heavy rains in northwestern Syria triggered flooding that severely damaged homes and displacement camps, prompting urgent calls for aid. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria reported an influx of over 20,000 people arriving from Lebanon, underscoring Syria’s ongoing refugee challenges amidst regional instability.

Reported Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border forces crossing closure after partial reopening

Reuters has quoted Lebanon’s Transport Minister Ali Hamieh as saying an Israeli strike near a border crossing between northeast Lebanon and Syria forced the crossing to shut after it had been partly reopened.

The strike hit the same location within Syria, just past the Syrian border installation, as an Israeli bombardment last month closed the crossing, Hamieh says. It had been partly reopened for cars but not trucks and was now closed again.

Russia receives serious signals for Turkey-Syria talks: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is receiving serious indications from Damascus and Ankara about their interest in restarting discussions to normalize relations between Syria and Turkey, Al Mayadeen reported.

Some meetings were convened last year in Moscow involving the foreign and defense ministries, as well as security agencies, as part of a four-party framework including Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, according to Lavrov. However, differences in the positions of Damascus and Ankara have caused a halt in negotiations.

“We will actively promote re-launching the negotiation process as soon as possible, because both capitals signal that they are quite interested in resuming the dialogue,” the Russian diplomat told the Hurriyet newspaper.

But Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan says that Syrian President Bashar Assad is not prepared to normalize ties with the Syrian opposition and, by extension, with Turkey, warning that deeper instability could ensue if Damascus avoids efforts to resolve its internal problems.

“In this environment of deconflict, Turkey wants to see the [Syrian] regime and the opposition create a political framework on which they can agree. It is very important that the regime provides a safe and stable environment for the people, including the opposition,” Hakan Fidan told daily Hürriyet in an interview published on Nov. 3.

His remarks followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statements that Moscow was ready to resume its mediation service to Turkey and Syria.

But Fidan underlined that the Syrian regime should first talk to the Syrian oppositional groups and come to an agreement with them.

“However, as we understand, Assad and his partners are not yet ready to find an agreement with the opposition and thus to a bigger normalization.”

Turkish-American dialogue on Syria continues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Hürriyet Newspaper that one of the most serious problems between Ankara and Damascus is the fact that the YPG controls one-third of the Syrian territories with the support of the United States.

Turkey’s priority is to clear these territories from the YPG, Fidan stressed. “In all our conversations with our American counterparts, we remind them that they should given an edn to their partnership with the YPG.”

The fact that this is an issue on the table with the Americans is showing a positive trend, he added.

On the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, Fidan urged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may further seek to expand the conflict in the region according to the results of the presidential polls in the United States.

“Israel’s main target is to push Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt and in the West Bank to Jordan. This scenario will create bigger instability in the region,” he said.

According to Fidan, Netanyahu may also seek to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capacity after the polls in the U.S.

“Turkey does not want escalation in the region,” the minister said, informing that Ankara actively took part in efforts to de-escalate through communication directly with Iran and Israel through the American channels.

UN says Israel struck ‘humanitarian structures’ on Lebanon-Syria border

U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi said an Israeli air strike hit “humanitarian structures” Saturday at a border crossing between Lebanon and Syria that was previously hit last month, Naharnet reported.

The crossing, known as Jousieh on the Syrian side, became a key escape route for those fleeing the Israel-Hezbollah war after the main border crossing between the two countries was hit.

But it was put out of service late last month when an Israeli strike created a large crater that blocked vehicle traffic.

“A new Israeli air strike hit the border post of Jousieh, where many Lebanese and Syrians cross from Lebanon to Syria,” Grandi said on social media platform X.

“Humanitarian structures were also struck,” he said, adding that “even fleeing and taking care of those who flee are becoming difficult and dangerous as the war continues to spread.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said two Israeli strikes hit the Jousieh crossing on Saturday.

The raid came after the main crossing between Beirut and Damascus, known as Masnaa on the Lebanese side, was forced to close by an Israel strike on October 4.

There are six official crossings between Lebanon and Syria, although there are many unofficial routes across the porous border.

Ankara seeks to exert influence at its rival’s expense – analysis

Turkey recently launched airstrikes targeting Kurdish areas in Syria and northern Iraq following a PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara, which killed five people, JPost.com reported.

TUSAS, engaged in UAV and defense production, has contributed significantly to Turkey’s anti-PKK efforts, particularly through drones that have challenged the PKK’s capabilities. In response, the PKK has developed anti-drone tactics and possibly acquired counter-drone technology from China and Iran.

The Ankara attack, which targeted Turkey’s UAV development, occurred amid speculation of possible peace negotiations between Turkey and PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan. Observers suggest the attack may reflect divisions within the PKK, with some leaders opposing negotiations or seeking to remind Ankara of the PKK’s broader leadership structure.

Turkey’s counter-strikes in Iraq and Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria reportedly focused on critical infrastructure, hitting water and power stations, oil wells, and bakeries, though Turkey denies targeting civilian facilities. Despite precautions claimed by Turkey, Kurdish officials reported 12 civilian deaths and 25 injuries. SDF Commander Gen. Mazlum Abdi denied any connection between the SDF or Autonomous Administration in northeast Syria and the Ankara attack, calling Turkey’s claims “baseless.”

Heavy rainstorm hits north-western Syria flooding many houses and camps

In the early hours of Sunday, a severe rainstorm struck the Idlib and Aleppo countrysides in northwestern Syria, triggering major floods that inundated numerous homes and caused significant material damage, Syrian Monitor of Human Rights reported. In Idlib city and surrounding areas, rainwater flooded dozens of homes across several towns, including Al-Bab in Aleppo’s eastern countryside, as well as multiple displacement camps.

As the situation worsens, residents have urgently appealed to humanitarian and local organizations for immediate assistance, requesting water drainage equipment and flood control measures to prevent further damage. Concerns are growing about the impact on camp residents, particularly given the harsh conditions.

The intense rainstorm, which hit on May 2, caused extensive damage across multiple displacement camps in Idlib’s countryside, with around 150 tents affected in camps such as Beit Al-Shamali, Mushaymis, Al-Iman, Sham, and Al-Khuwayjah in the western Idlib countryside. Other camps in northern Idlib, including Morek, Al-Ghab, Kafar Solein, Deir Hassan, and Qah, were also hit. The heavy rainfall led to torrents that blocked main roads and pathways connecting the camps, severely hindering movement.

20,206 people from Lebanon arrive in North-East Syria

The Crisis Desk established by the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to deal with citizens returning from Lebanon announced that new groups including Syrian and Lebanese citizens have reached the region.

The Crisis Desk stated that the number of those coming from Lebanon has reached 20,206, including 87 Lebanese citizens. In addition, 28 bodies have been delivered to the region.

Citizens returning to northern and eastern Syria go either to their homes or their relatives. Those who have nowhere to go are settled in the centres prepared for them by the Autonomous Administration.