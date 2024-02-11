Several SDF Members Killed in Tribal Attacks

Sources reported to Athr Press changes in the SDF's military leadership.

Several members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in attacks carried out by Arab tribal fighters on Friday, targeting multiple SDF positions in the eastern and western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

According to sources from Athr Press, Arab tribal fighters targeted a military point in the town of al-Shaafa in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor on Friday evening. This attack resulted in the deaths of five SDF members, with another member losing contact at the mentioned point.

Simultaneously, another military point, al-Sanour, in the town of Abu Hamam in the eastern countryside, was also targeted. In the western countryside, an attack occurred on a military point of the SDF in the town of al-So’wa.

In a related development, sources reported changes in the SDF’s military leadership. The so-called Ankiel was removed from the command of the Hajin Military Arena, and another leader named Hawker was appointed instead. There is speculation that Ankiel may assume the position of the former leader, Sherwan Hassan, also known by his nom de guerre Ronnie Walat. Hassan was targeted in a bombing incident after leaving his office at the American base in the al-Omar oil field in early December 2023. Walat was a member of the SDF Council and held a significant role in the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council, where he served as its de facto ruler.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.