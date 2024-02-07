ISIS Announces Targeting Oil Tanker Convoy for al-Qaterji in Eastern Syria

ISIS' Amaq news agency issued a statement announcing the targeting of a convoy of tankers loaded with oil belonging to the Assad regime's al-Qaterji militias.

According to the statement, a group of ISIS fighters successfully targeted tankers belonging to the Qaterji group in the village of Sabah al-Khair, situated between the governorates of Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor in northeastern Syria.

In early February, the official news agency, serving as the mouthpiece of ISIS, released a statement detailing the organization’s operations within its areas of influence. It indicated that the organization had carried out five operations in Syria, resulting in the death and injury of 13 individuals.

Recently, the local Ain al-Furat network reported a significant resurgence in the activity of Qaterji militias, particularly in fuel smuggling operations from SDF-controlled areas to regime-held areas east of Deir-ez-Zor. It was revealed that the Qaterji militia took advantage of the reopening of river crossings connecting SDF and regime-controlled areas in the eastern governorate to continue their smuggling operations.

Sources added that the actions of these militias provoked widespread outrage among the local population due to the damage caused by fuel smuggling operations. This was compounded by allegations of theft and extortion perpetrated by militia members against the inhabitants of villages under regime control east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Media reports have previously highlighted an escalation in ISIS attacks in the Badia region, particularly targeting oil fields operated by companies with close ties to the regime, such as Arfada Petroleum, owned by pro-Assad businessman Hossam Qaterji.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.