Suweida Factions Await Constitutional Clarity for Army Integration

The aftermath of the Assad regime’s fall on December 8, 2024, and the formation of a new Syrian army has deepened political and military divides in Suweida, where factions are split between those supporting integration into the Ministry of Defense in Damascus and those opposing it.

As Damascus negotiates with local factions, a new military formation, the Suweida Military Council, issued a statement on February 24, declaring its national project and readiness to cooperate with the new government. This coincided with Laith al-Balous, son of Rijal al-Karama founder Sheikh Wahid al-Balous, meeting with Syrian transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa, discussing Suweida’s economic hardships and political marginalization.

Divisions and Ongoing Negotiations

The National Dialogue Conference, aimed at shaping Syria’s constitutional framework, has intensified discussions on the future of Suweida’s military factions. However, tensions persist. Spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, expressed skepticism about the transitional government’s ability to lead and called for international oversight to ensure a civilian-led state.

Meanwhile, internal talks between military factions and religious authorities continue, with many emphasizing that any military integration must be conditioned on a new constitution guaranteeing the rights of all Syrians.

Fahd al-Balous, son of the late Wahid al-Balous, stated that while progress has been made in negotiations, complete disbandment of local militias remains essential to prevent civil war. He emphasized that military service for Suweida’s youth should remain within the province’s administrative borders until a national framework is established.

The Role of the Military Council

The Military Council in Suweida, a newly formed entity, claims its mission is to coordinate military efforts, protect the province, and prevent external influence. It was formed from defected and retired military officers and calls for a structured approach to security and governance in southern Syria.

Despite this, the council has faced accusations of external backing, particularly following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand for a demilitarized southern Syria, including Suweida. Critics suggest the council’s formation aligns with Israeli interests, though the Rijal al-Karama movement has distanced itself from the group, citing concerns over foreign influence.

Integration Hinges on Constitutional Clarity

Since Assad’s fall, Suweida factions have refused to disarm, linking the issue to the announcement of a new Syrian constitution. Religious and military leaders insist that only a clear constitutional framework can define the army’s responsibilities and protect minority rights.

Sheikh Raed al-Matani, a senior religious figure, emphasized that while factions support full integration into the national army, Syria remains politically fragmented. Until governance structures are clarified, many in Suweida refuse to relinquish their autonomy or arms.

The Rijal al-Karama movement, while open to integration, insists that disarmament must follow the elimination of external threats and the establishment of a professional national security force. The movement views police and public security forces as the legitimate authority, rather than military factions.

Uncertain Future Amid Regional Tensions

Israel’s involvement in southern Syria has further complicated Suweida’s military landscape. With Netanyahu pushing for a demilitarized zone and local factions resisting external pressures, the region faces an uncertain transition.

For now, Suweida’s military future remains tied to Syria’s broader constitutional process. Whether local factions integrate into the national army or continue to operate independently depends on how Damascus navigates its transition and secures broader national unity.

