SDF Shifts Narrative on Who is Responsible for Deir-ez-Zor Attack

Initially, the SDF accused regime forces of killing several of its members, before shifting blame to Iranian militias, according to Syria TV.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) altered their account of the killing of several members on Monday. Initially, they accused regime forces of orchestrating the attack, but later, under alleged pressure from the US, shifted blame to Iranian militias, according to private sources cited by Syria TV.

On Monday morning, the SDF reported the death of six members in a “terrorist attack by the regime’s mercenaries.” They stated that a suicide plane targeted an academy for training commando forces in the al-Omar field, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Within two hours, a second statement was issued, revealing the results of an investigation. The SDF now asserted that Iran-backed militias were responsible for the attack, utilizing areas controlled by Syrian regime mercenaries in Deir-ez-Zor as a launching point.

In a separate development, the so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed responsibility late Sunday night for the attack on “the US occupation base in the Omar oil field deep inside Syria.”

US pressure on the SDF

An insider from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) disclosed to Syria TV that U.S. forces expressed displeasure with the SDF’s initial statement, which refrained from implicating Iran and its militias in the attack, despite the latter claiming responsibility.

According to the source, the SDF, following directives from the P.K.K., avoided escalating tensions with Iran or making direct accusations—an approach inconsistent with Washington’s military strategy in Syria. Under US pressure, the SDF was compelled to release a second statement, directly blaming Iranian militias for the attack on its training center in the al-Omar field.

Contrary to official claims, the source refuted any SDF-led investigation into the attack, asserting that the leadership was aware of Iran’s involvement from the outset.

Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces, conveyed to Al-Monitor his reluctance to turn his controlled areas into a battleground between the United States and Iran. Abdi disclosed that an Iranian suicide mission targeted an SDF ammunition depot, causing injuries and significant material damage. He also noted that the U.S. response to Iranian militia attacks lacked the desired deterrent effect.

