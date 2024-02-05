U.S. Forces Carry out an Airdrop Operation in Hassakeh

According to a reliable source reported by Athr Press, the operation took place with SDF support.

U.S. forces, in collaboration with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commandos, conducted an airdrop operation targeting a house in the villages on the eastern outskirts of al-Shadadi, near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

According to a reliable source reported by Athr Press, the operation took place with SDF support, focusing on a house in the village of al-Rajla al-Hamar in the southern countryside of Hassakeh. The source confirmed that two individuals lost their lives during the landing: one with Iraqi nationality and another identified as Daoud Hammad, a local tribesman.

The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces announced the death of an Iraqi individual known as Abu Sufyan in a security operation in the southern countryside of Hasakeh. The media center identified Abu Sufyan as Mahmoud al-Lahibi, an emir of ISIS responsible for the organization’s cells both inside and outside the al-Hol camp, controlled by the SDF east of Hasakeh.

In a similar operation last August, U.S. forces, with ground support from the SDF, executed an airdrop operation in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, resulting in the arrest of an individual suspected of being associated with ISIS.

