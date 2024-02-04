Strengthening Regional Ties: Syria’s Diplomatic Engagements with Oman and Saudi Arabia Amid External Challenges

Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, engaged in a constructive phone conversation with his Omani counterpart, al-Baath reports.

On February 3, 2024, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, engaged in a constructive phone conversation with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi. During this dialogue, Al-Busaidi reaffirmed Oman’s unwavering support for Syria, emphasizing the importance of respecting Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This conversation also addressed the recent U.S. military actions in Syria, underscoring the urgency of non-interference in the internal affairs of regional countries, halting Israeli aggression towards Palestinians, and ending the occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands.

Minister Mekdad expressed his gratitude towards Oman for its stance against the attacks on Syrian territory, particularly criticizing the latest U.S. aerial aggression aimed at undermining the stability and neighbourly relations between Syria and Iraq. This incident was highlighted as a clear act of aggression, resulting in significant civilian and military casualties, injuries, and extensive damage to both private and public properties in the eastern region of Syria, near the Iraqi borders.

Saudi-Syrian meeting in Riyadh

Parallelly, in Riyadh on February 4, 2024, a meeting took place between Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and Ayman Soussan, the Syrian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This meeting aimed to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral relations, particularly focusing on religious cooperation. The Saudi Minister highlighted the critical Arab and Islamic standing of Syria, advocating for the strengthening of historical and cultural ties. Ambassador Soussan extended an invitation from the Syrian Minister of Religious Endowments to his Saudi counterpart, emphasizing the mutual interest in promoting the core Islamic values of tolerance and moderation.

A notable topic of discussion was the resumption of the Hajj pilgrimage from Damascus under the Syrian Ministry of Endowments’ management, acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s efforts in facilitating this significant Islamic duty.

These engagements between Syria, Oman, and Saudi Arabia underscore a collective endeavour toward fostering regional stability, and cooperation, and promoting peace and tolerance, amidst challenges posed by external interventions and conflicts.

