Sources Deny Reuters Reports About Retreat of Iranian Forces from Syria

Al-Mayadeen says Iranian advisers have been requested to stay in Syria.

Reliable sources informed the Al-Mayadeen channel that the reports by Reuters about the reduction of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s presence in Syria are untrue.

According to the sources, Iranian advisers have been requested to stay in Syria without bringing their families with them. Reuters quoted “informed” sources stating that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had withdrawn some of its military advisers from Syria, suggesting that this measure aims to de-escalate and avoid being drawn into a wider war.

These leaks come at a time when warnings of a broader conflict between Iran and its allies on one side, and the United States and its allies on the other, are increasing. This follows the targeting of the five military advisers in Damascus on January 20, about a month after the assassination of Sayyid Reda Mousavi, one of the senior Iranian advisers in Syria.

