Guterres and Al-Dahhak Affirm Commitment to Humanitarian and Recovery Efforts in Syria

Syria affirmed its support for the Secretary-General's endeavors, according to al-Thawra.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated his dedication to addressing humanitarian needs and advancing early recovery initiatives in Syria. He emphasized the significance of the UN’s collaboration with Syria, particularly amidst current global challenges.

In a recent ceremony at the UN’s New York headquarters, Ambassador Qusay Al-Dahhak presented his credentials as Syria’s permanent representative to the UN to Secretary-General Guterres.

Guterres expressed hope for the restoration of peace and stability in Syria and the prosperity of its people. He acknowledged Syria’s rich historical and cultural legacy and reminisced about Syria’s hospitality towards refugees during his tenure as the UNHCR High Commissioner.

Ambassador Al-Dahhak conveyed his eagerness to collaborate with Guterres, affirming Syria’s support for the Secretary-General’s endeavors to uphold the principles and objectives of the UN Charter.

Al-Dahhak emphasized Syria’s commitment, as a founding member of the UN, to enhance and broaden its constructive cooperation with the international organization. This cooperation aims to bolster the Syrian government’s efforts in humanitarian and developmental sectors, promote early recovery projects, and ensure the provision of essential services to the Syrian populace.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.