Pro-Iran Iraqi Factions Announce Suspension of Attacks Against U.S. Forces

The Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah has declared a temporary suspension of its attacks against U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq following the death of American soldiers in a shelling incident targeting a base on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

In a statement, the Iraqi Hezbollah militia expressed its decision to halt military and security operations against U.S. forces, citing a desire to avoid causing embarrassment to the Iraqi government. The militia recommended a temporary shift to “passive defence” in the event of any hostile American actions against its members.

The militia emphasized that its attacks were carried out autonomously, without external interference, and asserted that parties within the axis of resistance, particularly Iran, were unaware of its operational methods. It noted that objections were often raised by these parties regarding pressure and escalation against U.S. occupation forces in Iraq and Syria.

This announcement from the Iraqi militia comes in the wake of the Pentagon’s statement attributing the attack that resulted in the death of U.S. soldiers to Kataib Hezbollah, based on inconclusive assessments.

