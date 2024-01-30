U.A.E. Raises Diplomatic Representation in Syria

U.A.E Ambassador Hassan Ahmed al-Shehhi arrived in Damascus on Monday, according to al-Watan.

U.A.E Ambassador Hassan Ahmed al-Shehhi arrived in Damascus on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic milestone as the first ambassador from the United Arab Emirates to Syria since 2011.

Al-Watan has learned that Shehhi will lead the UAE diplomatic mission, ending a 13-year vacancy that persisted since the reopening of the embassy in Damascus by Chargé d’Affaires Counselor Abdul Hakim al-Nuaimi.

Previously serving as the UAE’s ambassador to Iraq since 2015 and holding the position of his country’s ambassador to Sudan, Shehhi played a pivotal role in the reopening of the UAE embassy in Damascus in December 2018, re-establishing ties after a seven-year hiatus.

In a noteworthy development last March, President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Mrs. Asma, undertook an official visit to the UAE. During the visit, President al-Assad engaged in official talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations. This meeting underscored the profound historical ties between the brotherly peoples of Syria and the UAE.

