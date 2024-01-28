Syria and Iran Strengthen Security Collaboration

Damascus expressed gratitude towards the Iranian leadership and its people for "their steadfast support of Syria".

In a significant move towards bolstering bilateral relations, Syrian Interior Minister, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, met with Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Political Affairs, Majid Mirahmadi, on Sunday. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Syria and Iran, particularly in the domain of security.

Maj. Gen. al-Rahmoun emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in combating terrorism. He expressed gratitude towards the Iranian leadership and its people for their steadfast support of Syria in its fight against terrorism and cybercrime.

On his part, Mirahmadi reaffirmed the strong strategic ties between Syria and Iran. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting Syria across various sectors.

