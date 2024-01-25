Astana Summit Concludes with Strong Commitment to Syrian Sovereignty and Stability

The next international meeting on Syria is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

On January 24th and 25th, 2024, the 21st International Meeting on Syria was held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The guarantor states issued a final statement reiterating their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, aligning with UN Charter principles. The meeting condemned Israeli attacks on Syria as violations of international law and destabilizing factors in the region. It also emphasized adherence to UNSC Resolutions regarding the Syrian Golan.

The guarantor states pledged to support a Syria-led political settlement, combat terrorism, and aid the return of Syrian refugees. They expressed a unified stance against terrorism and separatist agendas, committed to stabilizing the Idlib de-escalation zone, and rejected illegitimate self-governing initiatives in northeastern Syria.

The statement opposed the illegal seizure of Syrian oil and unilateral sanctions, condemning state support for terrorism and separatist actions in northeastern Syria. Concern was also raised about repression by separatist groups in east Euphrates.

The countries agreed to continue humanitarian aid to Syria and appealed for increased international support, including infrastructure restoration and mine clearance projects. They also voiced concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging an end to the Israeli attack on Palestinians and compliance with international law.

