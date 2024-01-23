Iran Calls for International Action to Stop Israeli Attacks on Syria in Meeting with UN Envoy

Geir Pedersen acknowledged Iran's constructive contribution to combating terrorism and facilitating a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, according to al-Baath.

In a meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian urged the international community to intensify efforts to halt Israeli assaults on Syria and safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

Discussions focused on the regional situation, as reported by the Iranian News Agency (IRNA). Abdollahian emphasized the critical need for the international community’s firm commitment and collaboration among regional countries and international institutions to combat terrorism in a decisive and effective manner.

Pedersen, in response, acknowledged Iran’s constructive contribution to combating terrorism and facilitating a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, highlighting Iran’s instrumental role in the Astana peace process.

