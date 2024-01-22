Saudi Delegation Arrives in Damascus to Reopen Embassy After 12 Years

Confidential sources informed Sawt Al-Asimah that a Saudi delegation has recently arrived in Damascus for the reopening of their country's embassy.

Confidential sources informed Sawt Al-Asimah that a Saudi delegation has recently arrived in Damascus. This move marks the beginning of preparations for the reopening of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the Syrian capital, which has been closed for the past 12 years.

According to these sources, a team comprising Saudi diplomats and technicians landed in Damascus on Saturday, January 20. Their immediate agenda involves setting up for the relaunch of both the Saudi embassy and consulate.

In the coming days, Saudi technicians are expected to conduct thorough inspections of the buildings designated for the Kingdom’s diplomatic missions, in anticipation of their reopening.

It is anticipated that the official reopening of the Saudi embassy and consulate in Damascus will occur in early February, with a target completion date around February 15.

Further insights from Arab diplomatic circles on January 17 indicated the near-term reestablishment of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Damascus. Initially, the mission will be overseen by a Chargé d’Affaires until an ambassador is formally appointed by Riyadh.

This diplomatic development follows the appointment of Ayman Soussan as the Syrian regime’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on December 6, signalling a phase of normalized relations between the two nations.

