Turkey Continues its Targeting of Northern Syria: Fears of a Ground Operation

For the fourth consecutive day, Turkish military operations persist in targeting positions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern and northeastern Syria, resulting in substantial material damage to infrastructure and service facilities.

Airstrikes have been concentrated along the border strip separating Turkey and Syria, focusing on cities such as Amuda and Derbasiya, as well as areas in Qamishli, extending to the eastern countryside of Aleppo through the northern countryside of Raqqa.

On Monday morning, Turkish artillery directed its fire toward villages in the Aburasin district, specifically (Dad Abdul – um Harmala – Nuwaihat – Rabiat), in response to SDF strikes on Turkish base sites in um Ashba and Bab al-Khair villages.

In Hassakeh’s northern region, Turkish attacks on Sunday targeted the natural gas production plant in al-Suwaidiya, affiliated with the municipality of Rmeilan. Additionally, the Qahtania power conversion station was hit, rendering it non-operational and causing power outages.

Turkish drones aimed at the Tal Odeh oil station, Qamishli power conversion station (leading to its shutdown), an SDF tunnel near the Covid Hospital, and another site near the al-Basel roundabout at the southern entrance to Qamishli near the airport.

On Monday morning, Turkish forces also targeted the SDF court headquarters in the al-Sinaa neighbourhood, east of Qamishli.

In Qamishli’s countryside, Turkish attacks struck an SDF construction headquarters at the Ali Faro junction on the international road, a checkpoint in the village of Khazna (resulting in casualties and material damage), and a military point in the village of Dhubana (leading to the martyrdom of two military personnel).

In Amuda, considered the capital by the Autonomous Administration, Turkish operations targeted the electricity conversion station, numerous checkpoints, and the city of Derbasiya. The attacks extended to the village of Karb al-Tali, where an SDF site was hit, as well as the entrance to the city where a vehicle belonging to an SDF leader was targeted. Three civilians were injured, and a house near the incident caught fire.

Turkish targets extended to the eastern countryside of Aleppo, hitting the Lafarge cement plant, electricity transmission stations in Ain al-Arab, and various SDF checkpoints. Jalabiya and Ain Issa in the northern countryside of Raqqa were also affected.

The airstrikes inflicted substantial material damage, primarily targeting infrastructure and service facilities, leading to the disruption of electricity transmission stations in northern Syria and severe damage to the gas production plant in Sweden.

Responding to the Turkish aggression, the SDF released a statement reaffirming their legitimate right to retaliate and pledging to deliver “painful blows to the Turkish regime.”

Turkish air operations entered their fourth day, with renewed raids targeting the power conversion station in the northern belt of Qamishli and the Derbasiya power conversion station, rendering it inoperative.

According to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler are scheduled to brief the Turkish parliament on the air campaign against SDF headquarters in northern Syria and Iraq during a session on Tuesday, January 16.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.