High-Level Meeting Focuses on UN Peacekeeping Operations and Israeli Violations in Syrian Golan

Bassam Sabbagh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, welcomed Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

Bassam Sabbagh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, welcomed Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, monday. Lacroix was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), Major General Nirmal Kumar Thapa.

During the meeting, discussions centred on the operations of UNDOF in the Disengagement Observer Zone. The participants acknowledged the support provided by the Syrian government, which enables the force to effectively execute its mandate under the pertinent Security Council resolution.

Sabbagh emphasized the urgency of United Nations intervention to halt the continuous Israeli transgressions against residents of the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967. He also called for an end to Israel’s repeated infringements on Syrian sovereignty, including attacks on critical infrastructure. Sabbagh highlighted the necessity for peacekeeping reports and briefings to accurately reflect these incidents and breaches.

Lacroix outlined the purpose of his visit, which includes assessing UNDOF’s operations and visiting its facilities. He also plans to meet with relevant Syrian authorities. In his remarks, Lacroix expressed gratitude for the cooperation and assistance extended by the Syrian government.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.