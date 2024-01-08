Daraa: Officer Killed & Four Pro-Assad Fighters Wounded in Attack

Ahrar Horan documented 31 assassination operations and attempts last month, according to al-Tareeq.

An officer lost his life, and four members of the Syrian regime’s police forces sustained injuries on Sunday in an attack carried out by unidentified gunmen on the Daraa highway in southern Syria.

The Ministry of Interior in the regime government confirmed the tragic demise of Major Muntajib Mohsen Baridani and reported the injury of four members of the Izraa police in Daraa.

According to official statements, the assailants opened fire on the police forces while they were “performing their national duty.”

The month of December witnessed a concerning surge in assassinations, along with continued arrests and kidnappings in the Daraa governorate.

Ahrar Horan documented 31 assassination operations and attempts during this period, resulting in 24 fatalities, 17 injuries, and seven surviving assassination attempts.

The group’s records indicate the killing of four lieutenant officers and three conscripted members of the regime forces. Additionally, a member of the Russian military police lost their life in separate assassination incidents.

