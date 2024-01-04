For the Third Day: Assad’s Forces Kill Nine Civilians in Idleb and Aleppo

Due to the recurrent targeting of residential neighbourhoods and public facilities, Idleb University took the precautionary measure of suspending the working hours for both students and staff on Monday.

On the third consecutive day of artillery and rocket attacks by pro-Assad forces in Idleb city and Aleppo countryside, a tragic toll unfolded as nine civilians lost their lives, and over 34 others sustained injuries.

The most recent onslaught occurred on Monday when Assad’s forces directed their firepower towards the city of Darat Azza and the villages of Kabashin and Burj Haidar in the western countryside of Aleppo. This brutal assault resulted in the death of five civilians and left 11 others wounded.

Among the casualties were children and women, as reported by the White Helmets.

The relentless shelling involved over 50 rockets, impacting critical infrastructure such as an electricity utility facility, a bakery, a mosque, and the bustling market of Darat Azza.

A disturbing video circulated on social media, capturing the magnitude of the rocket shelling inflicted upon the densely populated city.

Focus on Idleb neighbourhoods

On Sunday night, a barrage of rockets launched by Assad’s forces from the city of Saraqeb struck residential neighbourhoods in Idleb City. According to a correspondent from al-Souria NEt, the attack claimed the lives of 7 civilians and caused substantial damage to both residential and commercial buildings.

In a separate incident on Saturday, another missile bombardment by Assad’s forces led to a tragic incident in the bustling market of Idleb city. This relentless assault resulted in the death of four civilians, with more than 15 others sustaining injuries, marking a devastating toll on the popular city.

Violation of international norms and conventions

Over the course of the three days of escalating violence, the bombardment extended its reach to encompass the towns of Sarmin and Afes in the eastern countryside of Idleb.

The White Helmets, in a damning report, emphasized that “the deliberate targeting of city centers by the Assad regime is clear evidence of its repeated violation of international norms and conventions.” The report further highlighted, “These crimes committed by regime forces and Russia come within the context of the escalation that Syrians have endured for more than 12 years of war.”

On December 25th, a Russian aircraft carried out a horrific massacre against a family residing on a farm near the town of Armanaz in the western countryside of Idleb. This targeted attack resulted in the tragic loss of five civilians from the same family, including a man, his wife, and three of their children. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating toll inflicted upon innocent lives amidst the ongoing conflict.

Suspension of schools and universities

Due to the recurrent targeting of residential neighbourhoods and public facilities, Idleb University took the precautionary measure of suspending the working hours for both students and staff on Monday.

Simultaneously, the Idleb Educational Complex issued a decree halting school hours in Idleb and surrounding villages. Ahmed al-Hassan, the director of education, justified the decision, stating, “This action is a direct response to the intense missile bombardment carried out by the criminal regime’s forces. Our primary concern is the safety of our children and staff in the face of such threats.”

