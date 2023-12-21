Syrian President al-Assad Engages in Diplomacy and Military Incentivization Amidst Ongoing Challenges

Assad has been actively engaging in both diplomatic and military initiatives as part of his administration's ongoing efforts to address various challenges facing the country, al-Baath says.

In a series of notable events, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been actively engaging in both diplomatic and military initiatives as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to address various challenges facing the country.

President al-Assad recently held discussions with Russian Special Presidential Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring avenues for joint cooperation across multiple sectors, aimed at benefiting both Syria and Russia. The dialogue also covered developments on the regional and international stages, reflecting the complexities of the geopolitical landscape in which Syria operates.

In a significant diplomatic move, Qussai al-Dhahhak was sworn in as Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York. This ceremony, attended by Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Fayssal Mikdad, and the Presidency’s Secretary General, Mansour Azzam, marks a crucial step in strengthening Syria’s representation and voice on the global stage. Following the oath-taking, President al-Assad met with Ambassador al-Dhahhak, providing him with directives and extending wishes for success in his new role.

In a separate decree, President al-Assad, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, announced a significant increase in the aviation bonus rate for pilot officers. This decree raises the aviation bonus from 4% to 35% of the monthly salary for officers piloting military aircraft. This move is seen as a strategic step to incentivize and motivate the military personnel, especially given the ongoing security challenges and the critical role of the air force in military operations.

These developments underscore President al-Assad’s multifaceted approach to governance, involving both diplomatic engagements and measures to bolster the military’s capabilities. While the diplomatic efforts aim to solidify Syria’s international relations and garner support, the increase in aviation bonuses reflects a focus on maintaining a robust defense posture in a region fraught with conflict and instability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.