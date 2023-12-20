Shoigu: Russian Military Must Ensure Peace, Stability in Syria

Russian Defense Minister emphasized the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to al-Watan.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, particularly in light of evolving circumstances and the perceived threats associated with NATO’s eastward expansion. In a meeting with military leaders attended by President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu stated , “Russian military units must ensure peace and stability in Syria and Karabakh, adapting to changing circumstances and addressing the challenges posed by NATO’s eastward expansion.”

Shoigu reiterated that the primary focus for the upcoming year includes continuing the special military operation in Ukraine until its objectives are achieved. Additionally, there is a priority on preparing and conducting the strategic command and staff training Ocean 2024.

President Putin recently declared that Russia has no plans to withdraw its forces from Syria. During his annual press conference, he affirmed, “Our country’s forces will not withdraw from Syria, and Russian forces are present to ensure Russia’s interests in this vital region of the world.” He clarified that as long as the presence of military units in Syria benefits Moscow, they will remain, with the ability to withdraw swiftly if necessary, without incurring material losses.

A detailed presentation on joint operations conducted by the Russian and Syrian forces in response to a terrorist attack on the military academy in Homs highlighted the destruction of targeted sites, including ammunition and equipment depots, and the elimination of hundreds of terrorists affiliated with groups such as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkistan Islamic Party. The operations disrupted the combat and organizational capabilities of the terrorists, preventing regrouping and inducing a state of chaos and panic.

