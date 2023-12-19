Syria and Iran Discuss Tensions in Palestinian Territories

Mekdad and Amir-Abdollahian called for facilitating aid access to the Palestinian people, according to al-Baath.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian engaged in a telephone conversation to deliberate on the escalating situation in the Palestinian territories, with a focus on recent developments in the Gaza Strip. This discussion comes amid heightened concerns over increasing hostilities by the Israeli forces.

During the call, both ministers expressed strong condemnation of what they described as continuous Israeli and Western aggression against Palestinians. They highlighted the tragic human cost of these conflicts, noting the loss of nearly 20,000 innocent lives, predominantly women and children.

The ministers denounced the Israeli government’s policies, which they claim involve the targeted destruction of essential infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, and attacks on medical staff. They asserted that these actions constitute blatant violations of international humanitarian law. In their conversation, Mekdad and Amir-Abdollahian reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian Resistance, which they view as a bulwark against what they termed as barbaric attacks by Israeli forces.

The dialogue also encompassed a review of diplomatic efforts undertaken at regional and international levels aimed at addressing the ongoing violence in the region. Both ministers discussed potential strategies and necessary steps to curb the current aggression.

A key part of their discussion involved the humanitarian aspect of the crisis. Mekdad and Amir-Abdollahian called for facilitating aid access to the Palestinian people and urged the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli government to adhere to global norms and respect international consensus. This call for action underscores the critical nature of the situation and the urgency with which these ministers view the need for a resolution.

