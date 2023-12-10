Syria and Iran Deepen Ties, Focus on Economic Cooperation, Shared Regional Stances

Prime Minister Arnous expressed Syria's dedication to developing bilateral relations with Iran, according to al-Baath.

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations between Syria and Iran, the Syrian-Iranian Higher Committee met for an expansive discussion session on December 9tg, 2023, in Tehran. The meeting was led by Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Iran’s First Vice President Dr. Mohamad Mokhber at Saad Abad Palace, with delegates from both countries in attendance.

The session focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including energy, banking, and investment projects. Particular attention was given to the energy sector, including oil derivatives, transport, tractors, and tires, as well as expanding trade exchanges, transportation, and tourism. The discussions also highlighted the need for an active business sector and the creation of productive partnerships to mutually benefit both nations.

A significant aspect of the meeting was the joint condemnation of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, with both sides calling for an end to aggression and accountability for Israeli officials.

Prime Minister Arnous expressed Syria’s dedication to developing bilateral relations in diverse areas, emphasizing the importance of actualizing all signed agreements and understandings with Iran. He thanked Iran for its support during Syria’s challenges with terrorism and economic sanctions, noting the priority given to Iranian companies in Syria’s reconstruction.

Vice President Mokhber reiterated Iran’s continuous support for Syria, particularly in combating terrorism, and expressed Iran’s commitment to achieving a qualitative shift in economic relations to enhance Syria’s economic scenario.

The meeting builds on the momentum of previous significant discussions held in Damascus between President Bashar Assad and President Ibrahim Reisi. Prime Minister Arnous underscored the importance of swiftly implementing all forthcoming and existing agreements, signifying a strong, forward-moving trajectory in Syria-Iran relations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.