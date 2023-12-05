PFLP Delegation Meets Mekdad: Zionist Racist Entity Must be Held Accountable

As reported by SANA, Mekdad reaffirmed Syria's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's legitimate struggle.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad emphasized in his meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Jamil Mezher, the imperative to halt the Israeli occupation forces’ campaign of extermination against the Palestinian people and the accompanying crimes against humanity. Mekdad called for holding the Zionist entity accountable and prosecuting its officials for their actions.

As reported by SANA, Mekdad reaffirmed Syria’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. He emphasized the urgency to stop the Israeli occupation forces’ war of extermination, condemning their crimes, including the siege, destruction of hospitals and residential areas, and attempts at displacement.

Mekdad also denounced the efforts by the Zionist entity and its Western supporters to justify their actions under the pretext of self-defence, urging accountability for the crimes committed by the Zionist entity and its officials against the Palestinian people.

In response, Mezher conveyed the PFLP’s deep appreciation for Syria’s clear and resolute support of the Palestinian cause. He praised Syria’s stance in backing the Palestinian people’s struggle and resistance against the Zionist project, aiming to regain their rights and establish an independent state.

Mezher highlighted the historic significance of October 7th as a day of victory over the Israeli enemy and its security apparatus. He emphasized that this day would be etched in the memory of Palestinians, Arabs, and humanity at large, showcasing the possibility of defeating the enemy and achieving victory for the Palestinian people.

The meeting included the presence of the Director of the Arab Affairs Department, Ambassador Riyad Abbas, the Director of the Executive Support Department, Minister Counselor Jamal Najib, and, from the Palestinian side, members of the Front leadership, Maher al-Taher, Omar Murad, Ahmed Khalif, and Abu Ahmed Fouad.

During a previous meeting on the 25th of last month with the Secretary-General of the PFLP, General Command, Talal Naji, and his delegation, Mekdad reiterated Syria’s rejection of any attempts to displace the residents of Gaza and Palestinians in general from their cities and villages.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.