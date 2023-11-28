UN Ambassador Condemns Syrian Regime and Russian Attacks in Syria

The U.S. Representative commended the peaceful protests in Al-Suweida, emphasizing the Syrian people's rights to peaceful assembly.

In a recent briefing at the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the UN, expressed deep concern over the continued violence in Syria, particularly highlighting the Syrian regime and Russian forces’ attacks in northern Syria. These assaults have led to numerous civilian casualties, massive displacement, and destruction of vital infrastructure.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield lamented that despite hopes for positive developments, the situation in Syria remains bleak, with ongoing bombing campaigns in Idlib and Aleppo governorates by the Syrian regime, causing further civilian deaths. Moreover, the Assad regime, with Russian support, has intensified attacks in Idlib, targeting displaced persons’ tents.

The Ambassador also condemned Iranian-aligned militia groups for their attacks on U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria. In response to these threats, the U.S. has conducted targeted strikes and remains prepared for further action as necessary. This month, the U.S. designated Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada and its Secretary-General as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, alongside six individuals affiliated with Kata’ib Hezbollah.

Iran’s support for these groups through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, providing training, funding, and sophisticated weaponry, was highlighted as a significant concern. The Ambassador criticized these actions for escalating tensions and not addressing the dire economic conditions faced by Syrian civilians.

Turning attention to the domestic front, the U.S. Representative commended the peaceful protests in Al-Suweida, emphasizing the Syrian people’s rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. These protests, calling for peace and justice, underscore the need for a Syrian-focused solution, aligning with UN Resolution 2254. However, the Syrian regime’s obstruction of political progress remains a significant barrier.

The Ambassador raised concerns about the ongoing refugee crisis, noting that Syrians continue to flee, not due to economic conditions alone but also for fear of regime oppression. In light of this, the U.S. welcomed the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures to prevent acts of torture and other inhumane treatments by the Syrian regime.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield called for extended UN access through key crossings, essential for delivering aid, especially during winter. She concluded by urging UN Member States to support humanitarian efforts in Syria and advocating for the Council to stand with the Syrian people in their quest for freedom and a just, peaceful future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.