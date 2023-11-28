40 Cases Since June: Significant Increae in Suicide Rates in Northwestern Syria

Over the past five months, the rate of suicides has seen a notable increase, with women having higher suicide rates, according to Syria TV.

Areas in northwestern Syria have witnessed a disturbing surge in the number of suicide cases and attempts since the beginning of 2023, with a significant escalation observed since last June.

The Syria Response Coordinators team reported on Tuesday that the number of suicides in northwestern Syria has now reached 62 cases, including 34 instances of failure. This figure includes two new suicides recorded in northern Syria just this week.

Over the past five months, the rate of suicides has seen a notable increase, with 40 cases (including 17 failures) recorded since last June, compared to 22 cases (11 of which failed) since the beginning of the year, as outlined in a previous report by the Syria Response Coordinators. Notably, three of these cases involved women.

In a distressing development, the response team revealed that the northwestern region of Syria reported a total of 88 cases in 2022, with 33 of them resulting in failure. The team emphasized the prevailing state of instability in northern Syria, attributing it to numerous and periodic variables in the region, which stand out as significant contributors to the rise in suicides.

Women have higher suicide rates

According to the response team, women constitute the largest group among these cases, as they lack the necessary support to overcome the difficulties they face. Additionally, young people find themselves unable to cope with the various challenges and pressures they encounter.

In response to this alarming trend, the Syria Response Coordinators team has issued an appeal to humanitarian organizations operating in the region. The appeal urges them to provide assistance to civilians and displaced individuals in securing their basic needs while addressing the persistent threats to cut off humanitarian aid and advocating for a permanent reduction.

The team also emphasizes the importance of activating “psychiatric clinics” within medical centers to address potential cases of suicide promptly. They further recommend the establishment of special clinics in the region to address the treatment needs of individuals struggling with substance abuse. Additionally, the team encourages the activation of dedicated hotlines to report possible cases, facilitating urgent intervention.

